Heatwave: Hot weather hits Covid jab clinics and rail travel
Some scheduled Covid vaccination appointments are being rearranged as Wales prepares for extreme heat to hit.
It comes as one NHS boss said amber heat warnings could lead to the NHS being "overwhelmed" if unprepared.
Some jabs due in the next few days are being rescheduled by Betsi Cadwaladr health board.
Transport for Rail (TfW) has warned against all but essential travel with record-breaking temperatures expected.
"There is only so much we can do," said health board executive medical director Nick Lyons.
"There is a very real danger that we could become overwhelmed if we're not ready and people themselves aren't ready," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
The health board said anyone with a "booked appointment is advised to attend as planned unless contacted".
"Any decision to close a vaccination centre or rearrange appointments is based on health and wellbeing of the public and our staff," it said.
On Saturday, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-20s, but on Sunday this could go as as high as 33C (91F) in south-east Wales.
The highest ever recorded temperature in Wales was 35.2C (95.4F) in Hawarden, Flintshire, in August 1990.
But this is expected to be broken on Monday as temperatures look set to soar to 38C (100F) in some areas in the east such as Monmouthshire.
On Friday, the UK government declared a national emergency as the Met Office issued an unprecedented red alert for extreme heat, meaning there is a risk to life as temperatures could hit 40C (104F) in large parts of England.
TfW advised customers not to travel in the areas covered by the red weather warning, and to only make essential journeys in areas covered by the amber warning.
"Rail services are expected to be significantly disrupted, particularly in the borders region, where services on routes within the areas covered by the red weather warning will be cancelled," it said.
"Services in other parts of the network, including throughout Wales, are also expected to be affected."
TfW routes affected by cancellations include Shrewsbury-Birmingham, Chester-Liverpool, Chester-Manchester, Chester-Crewe, Crewe-Manchester and the Conwy Valley Line.
Meanwhile, many councils told BBC Wales they had given schools yet to break up for the summer formal guidance from Public Health Wales and the Welsh government.
Brynteg School in Bridgend said it was including breaks during lessons, allowing pupils to wear PE kit and moving lessons to cooler parts of the school.
Chris Cousens, RNLI water safety lead for Wales, West and Isle of Man, urged people planning a trip to the beach to chose those with a lifeguard and, if they planned to go into the water, to use dedicated zones.
And the Forever Hound Trust, which rescues and rehomes greyhounds and lurchers has advised people against taking their dogs to see them at a festival in Chepstow, Monmouthshire, on Saturday due to the weather.