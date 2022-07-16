Rumney: Fire causes significant damage at block of flats

Residents were given overnight accommodation due to a blaze at a block flats, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Six fire engines were sent to the blaze at Greenway Road, Rumney, Cardiff, following a callout on Friday at about 23:00 BST.
The two-storey building has suffered "significant damage" with all eight flats affected, said the fire service.
The cause of the blaze has not yet been confirmed, it said.
In the early hours, the fire service tweeted: "Due to smoke and a large number of emergency vehicles in the area, local residents are advised to stay indoors and keep windows shut to keep safe."
The blaze was extinguished by 03:10.
