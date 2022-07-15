Covid: All over-50s in Wales to be offered booster vaccine
- Published
All adults over the age of 50 in Wales will be offered a Covid booster vaccine by the end of November.
Those eligible will also be offered a flu vaccine by the end of December.
The country is being warned to be prepared for "much higher or unseasonal flu activity".
The Welsh government has announced its winter respiratory vaccination strategy following the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
Those eligible for the autumn Covid booster are:
- Residents and staff in a care home for older adults
- Front line health and social care workers
- All adults aged 50 and over
- People aged five to 49 years old in a clinically at-risk group, including pregnant women
- People aged five to 49 years old who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression
- People aged between 16 and 49 who are carers
Wales' Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, said: "We are once again seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases and increased pressure on our NHS.
"We expect both Covid-19 and flu to circulate widely this winter, and must be prepared for much higher or unseasonal flu activity.
"Vaccination is a vital tool for us all to protect ourselves and others as we learn to live with Covid-19."
The Welsh government is aiming to reach 75% uptake of both vaccines.
Ms Morgan said the strategy sets out the Welsh government's plans for autumn-winter 2022-2023, and how it will offer both the flu and Covid vaccines to those eligible, while being prepared to increase the capacity quicker, should it need to, in response to any future significant coronavirus pandemic wave, or new variants.
People eligible for the flu vaccine will be:
- People aged 50 years and older
- Staff in nursing homes and care homes with regular client contact
- Domiciliary carers
- Front line NHS or primary care staff, health workers and students with direct patient contact
- People aged six months to 49 years in a clinically at-risk group
- Individuals experiencing homelessness
- All adults in Welsh prisons
- Pregnant women
- Carers
- People with a learning disability
Some people, including those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), will be offered both vaccines in the same appointment.