Covid: Poorer pupils in Wales falling further behind after pandemic
By Bethan Lewis
BBC Wales education and family correspondent
- Published
Pupils from poorer backgrounds in Wales are about two years behind their peers, according to new analysis.
By the time they sit their GCSEs, poorer pupils are on average 22 to 23 months behind, with those identified as long-term poor up to 29 months behind.
Education researchers said these children had "almost certainly" fallen even further behind after Covid.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles said the Welsh government would try to close the attainment gap.
In a recent speech, Mr Miles said the report's findings were "disheartening" and the situation was "well behind where we want to be".
The Education Policy Institute (EPI) data, based on GCSE results up to 2019, suggests the gap is at its highest - between 25 and 28 months - in Wrexham, Merthyr Tydfil, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen, Pembrokeshire and Neath Port Talbot.
Cardiff, Swansea and Ceredigion are among the areas where it is narrower, though it still amounts to 17 to 20 months.
Researchers compared data for Wales with England where more disadvantaged pupils are around 18 months behind classmates.
They said the situation in Wales was "particularly concerning".
"The gap in Wales is larger compared with what it is in England", said Luke Sibieta, a research fellow with the EPI.
"But quite frankly both are deeply disappointing and worrying because it appears we've seen very little progress in both Wales and England over the last 10 years."
Despite the high priority the Welsh government has said it places on tackling the disparity in performance, Mr Sibieta said "it suggests either the efforts have been misplaced or there hasn't been enough effort to reduce inequality".
The EPI's report called for lessons to be learned from international evidence and from schools and areas in the UK that had managed to achieve a more level playing field.
The education minister has said he intends to pilot ways to incentivise people to teach in the most disadvantaged areas, and provide extra support for school leaders in those areas.
He added there would be research into the impact of setting pupils according to ability, which will lead to national guidance for schools.
Mr Miles said: "Going forward the strategy of a whole-system approach - looking at support for schools, for learners directly and how we deploy some of that very significant sums of pupil development grants - those together will help us move forward and close the attainment gap at GCSE."
How one school tries to narrow the gap
Treorchy Comprehensive School in Rhondda Cynon Taf is part of the Raising the Attainment of Disadvantaged Youngsters project.
It aims to close the attainment gap with the school providing training for new teachers.
The school opened a new library last year and the head teacher, Jennifer Ford, said it was a "massive part" of the school's aim for the children to get access to books and to "fall in love" with literacy.
Ms Ford said it was disappointing the attainment gap had not been closed, despite it being a Welsh government priority.
"We have got to try and think and be as creative as possible and really start looking at grassroots initiatives. [At] lots of secondary schools we've tended to try and throw the kitchen sink at Year 11 and get the children those key qualifications.
"But actually it's looking at basic literacy levels in primary school when they come to us at the end of Year 6."
However, she warned it was a "complex" picture.
"It's not just about learning and teaching. It's about everything around the wellbeing and needs of a young person and their families," said Ms Ford.
The Pupil Development Grant has been the Welsh government's flagship policy for tackling the impact of disadvantage over the past decade.
It allocates money to schools for every pupil who is eligible for free school meals as well as looked after children.
Grants are also available to families for uniform and other kit.
Luke Sibieta said the grant is a "good thing" but "quite frankly it just needs to be higher" and more focused on children facing deeper levels of poverty.
Executive chairman of the EPI, David Laws, said the research "should trigger a debate in Wales as to why these outcomes are so disappointing and what more can be done to turn things around".
"Across the UK, policymakers need to re-double their efforts to give poor children a better chance in life," he said.