Kinmel Bay: Boss jailed for nine years for worker manslaughter
The director of a recycling company has been jailed for nine years for the manslaughter of an employee who became trapped in machinery.
Norman Butler, 60, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, died in November 2017 at Recycle Cymru in Kinmel Bay, Conwy county.
Company director Stephen Jones, 60, was found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter.
Jones's negligence "was shockingly bad", Mold Crown Court heard.
"You showed a criminal disregard for Norman Butler's life and limb and the whole responsibility for his untimely and unnecessary death falls on you," Mr Justice Griffiths told Jones during sentencing.
"You cut corners because you were motivated by financial gain," he added. "It was an accident waiting to happen."
Mr Butler had been working as a van driver for the company for just a month before his death.
The court previously heard Mr Butler fell into a baler used to compress waste cardboard into large cubes ready for recycling.
A computer animation by the Health and Safety Executive showed how employees were expected to hang from a rope above the baler while clearing blockages.
Working alone, Mr Butler had walked up a conveyor before falling into the machinery.
His body was found three hours later by a colleague.
A pathologist told an inquest hearing the provisional cause of Mr Butler's death was massive blood loss.
Jones ran his business "without any regard for the safety of employees", the court heard, ignoring warnings about health and safety failures and dangerous working on the site.
Recycle Cymru, which went into liquidation this week, was also fined £120,000.
Mr Butler's family had personal statements read out in court on their behalf.
His daughter Jessica Williams wrote "My dad was a strong family man and for that to be taken away so suddenly well and truly broke me.
'Heart of gold'
"Knowing he won't see his grandkids grow up and that I'll never see him smile or hear him laugh again or be able to hug him causes me such pain."
She added: "I cry every time I think of him and read old text messages from him and think 'has this really happened?' I not only lost my dad but my best friend, he had a heart of gold."
Mr Butler's brother Joseph wrote: "Although this happened five years ago it still feels like yesterday, I will never get over it.
"I feel real anger when I think that my brother's death could have been prevented."