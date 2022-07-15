Conwy: Paddleboarder dies in beach incident
A paddleboarder has died after getting into difficulty off the north Wales coast.
North Wales Police said it received a call about a group of paddleboarders in the water off Conwy Morfa beach at about 22:15 BST on Thursday.
Two people were taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor where one of them died.
Local reports have said a member of the public entered the water in an attempt to help the paddleboarders.
The local coroner has been informed and specialist officers will be supporting the family of the deceased.
Welsh Ambulance Service said it received a call about the incident at 22.25 BST.
"We responded with four emergency ambulances, and two rapid response vehicles, along with coastguard in assistance and the Coastguards Rescue 936 helicopter," said a spokesperson.