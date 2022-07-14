Ucas: Record number of applicants to Welsh universities
A record number of people have applied for university places in Wales for the 2022-23 year, Ucas figures show.
There has been a 3.7% jump on numbers from 2021-22, with 82,060 people overall and 23,500 from Wales trying to get places on courses.
It is the biggest increase seen across all UK nations, with 38.1% of 18-year-olds in Wales applying to university - another record high.
About 12,500 international students also want to come to Wales to study.
Director of Universities Wales Amanda Wilkinson said she was "delighted", adding: "This reflects the distinct offer universities in Wales have for students, and the warm welcome and excellent student experience that all students can expect to receive at our institutions.
"Universities have a crucial role to play Wales' future economic and social prosperity, and we will need people with graduate level skills to tackle some of the major challenges we face as a society.
"In this context it is particularly heartening to see that a record number of 18-year-olds in Wales continue to value the benefits and opportunities that a university education offers."
Before the pandemic, numbers were dropping - in 2018, those accepted on full-time courses at Welsh universities fell by 5.7%, while applications for 2019-20 fell by 2.5%.
However, last August, the head of admissions service Ucas predicted a huge spike in demand for places up until 2025.
Chief executive Clare Marchant said the predicted rise was a "testament to the success of UK higher education".
The number of applicants is expected to increase from about 700,000 a year to more than a million in the next four years.
"Demand from 18-year-olds is rising, there's a demographic increase and international attractiveness," Ms Marchant added.