Prestatyn: Murder arrest after man dies on railway line
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died on a railway line.
British Transport Police officers were called to a section of the line near Prestatyn Golf Club, Denbighshire, at about 17:10 BST on Wednesday.
A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.
Detectives are questioning a 47-year-old man from Manchester, who was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Det Insp Granville Sellers said: "While we appreciate this arrest may come as a shock to the local community, it's important to note that we are still at the very early stages of our investigation and are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances which surround the man's death.
"What we do know is the two men were known to each other and this is being treated as an isolated incident."
The force appealed for witnesses.