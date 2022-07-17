Heatwave: Royal Welsh pigs need sunscreen amid record heat
- Published
Pigs will be lathered with sunscreen as crowds flock to the UK's biggest agricultural show on what is expected to be Wales' hottest day on record.
Extreme heat warnings are in force for the next two days with temperatures predicted to hit 38C (100F) on Monday.
A national emergency has been declared across the UK due to the hot weather.
Commuters have been warned only to travel if essential and some schools have told pupils to wear cooler clothing.
Some trains have been cancelled as temperatures soar, with Network Rail saying in serious cases railway tracks could buckle in extreme heat, and speed restrictions would be in place.
For the first time, a red extreme heat warning has been issued by the Met Office for the UK - covering large parts of England including London, Manchester, Birmingham and York on Monday and Tuesday - with predictions that temperatures could hit 41C (106F).
The Met Office's amber extreme heat alerts, which cover the whole of Wales, will also run until Tuesday night.
Will Wales break its record temperature?
Wales' record temperature of 35.2C was set to in Hawarden in Flintshire on 2 August 1990, which is a few degrees cooler than the UK record of 38.7C set in Cambridge in 2019.
But forecasters say this heatwave could push the mercury to record levels either on Monday or Tuesday in both Wales and across the UK.
Wales was the hottest part of the UK on Sunday as the temperature rose to 32C (90F) in Hawarden, making it the hottest day of the year.
32°C in Hawarden, Flintshire this afternoon. 36°C or 37°C tomorrow. Similar Tuesday.— Derek Brockway - weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) July 17, 2022
Welsh record is 35.2°C at Hawarden in August 1990. pic.twitter.com/RZlUfHCw5X
In England, 31.2C (88.2F) was reached in Nantwich, Cheshire, and also in Coningsby, Lincolnshire.
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland also had its hottest day of the year so far, with 27.4C (81.3F) recorded in Derrylin, County Fermanagh, and in Scotland the highs were around 26C (79F).
UK-wide temperatures have not yet broken this year's record high of 32.7C (90.8F) at London's Heathrow Airport on 17 June.
On Saturday, it emerged some scheduled Covid vaccination appointments were being rearranged due to the heat.
But with the heatwave set to get even hotter, people have been warned about the risk of extreme heat by the Welsh government.
Health officials said the Met Office's amber extreme heat warning "needed to be taken seriously" as it could be mean a danger to life or potential serious illness from the scorching temperatures.
Wales' deputy chief medical officer Chris Jones told BBC Radio Wales people may need to "change some of their plans" in the coming days.
Health officials have told schools that children should avoid vigorous physical activity in extreme heat and "maximise shade and ventilation" while pupils should wear loose, light-coloured clothing if possible, wear hats outdoors and drink plenty of water.
'Use sunscreen that was bought this year'
People who may be temped to cool off in rivers and lakes are being warned to be careful of the dangers of open water while burn specialists have stressed the importance of using sunscreen that has been bought this year.
The Welsh Centre for Burns and Plastic Surgery in Swansea are already seeing an increase in children being treated or refereed to the specialist unit at Morriston Hospital with severe sunburn.
"Burning your skin causes increases your risk of skin cancer later on in life," said paediatric specialist nurse Louise Scannell.
"And once you've reached the age of 18, if you've had a significant sunburn then the damage is done and could increase your risk of skin cancer in later life. So it's really important to apply sun cream."
She also warned sunscreen is less effective if it was opened last year and was beyond its best before date.
"People are bringing out sun creams from last year which, once they are opened, should be disposed of and not used the following year," added Ms Scannell.
How will the heat affect animals?
More than 50,000 people are expected every day at the four-day Royal Welsh Show - one of Europe's biggest agricultural events - and organisers have been told by public health bodies to prepare for the extreme heat.
The Royal Welsh's chief vet Dafydd Jones admitted the forecast for the show near Builth Wells in Powys was "worrying".
"Animals suffer like people - if not worse - in extreme heat and with so many animals there, it is very worrying that animals will find it difficult to cope with the heat," he told BBC Radio Cymru.
Organisers have spent more than £50,000 on extra fans and ventilation in livestock sheds to keep the approximate 8,000 animals as cool as possible while extra water will be available.
Sunscreen on a pig
Some pig owners will lather their animals in sunscreen to protect their animals from getting sunburnt while award-winning pig farmer Ela Mair will be covering her six entrants - including five pedigree Welsh pigs - in cold wet towels to keep them cool.
"Pigs don't let out the heat as well as other animals so it is difficult to keep them cool," said the 45-year-old who has a farm near Pwllheli in Gwynedd.
"We put cold wet towels over them but we need to be careful that the heat doesn't dry the towels too quickly so it can reheat them.
"So we'll be keeping them in the shade as much as possible and keeping the fans on them as much as we can."
Chief executive Steve Hughson has asked people to "be careful, wear sun cream and hats and use the shade" when visiting the 150-acre Llanelwedd site.
Animal charity RSPCA have warned pet-owners to take extra precautions to keep their animals safe in the hot weather, having access to fresh water, ventilation and shade from direct sunlight.
British Veterinary Association President Justine Shotton said owners need to stop their pets overheating, including "making sure pets aren't walked or exercised in the middle of a hot day or left inside a hot car or conservatory for even a little while, as not long can prove fatal".
The Met Office said the hot weather is being caused by high pressure over the UK and hot air flowing from southern Europe and a heatwave spreading across Europe has fuelled wildfires in Portugal, France and Spain.
Commuters have been been advised to only use public transport unless absolutely necessary during the extreme heat warnings.
Rail companies have warned speed restrictions will be placed on lines across the country to ensure the safe running of trains during the soaring temperatures which means journeys will take longer.
Transport for Wales (TfW) has even cancelled trains on routes within the areas covered by the Met Office red weather warning.
Services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham, Chester and Liverpool, Chester and Manchester, Chester and Crewe, Crewe and Manchester and the Conwy Valley Line will be cancelled.
TfW has warned services to Wales' coastal resorts, along the Heart of Wales Line to the Royal Welsh Show and in south Wales due to university graduations in Cardiff and Swansea "will be very busy".
The train operator has said "conditions onboard are likely to be very uncomfortable in the extreme weather" but are "working to provide additional capacity to avoid overcrowding".
Network Rail said the need for speed restrictions and longer journey times is because steel rails absorb heat easily and "tend to be around 20 degrees above air temperature".
"When steel becomes very hot it expands and rails can bend, flex and, in serious cases, buckle," it said.