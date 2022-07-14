Weather warning: Wales is set to be hit by extreme heat
Organisers have been told to consider postponing events during the extreme heat expected in the coming days.
An amber weather warning, issued between Sunday and Tuesday, suggests parts of east Wales could see temperatures above 30C (86F).
The Welsh government advice urges owners to take extra care of animals at the Royal Welsh Show next week.
It also warns against vigorous activities at school and that public transport services could break down.
Wales' Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Prof Chris Jones has asked all event organisers to "review additional communications out to attendees, spectators and participants" for events taking place during the extreme heat period.
He said they should consider providing extra shade and water stations and "should assess whether all or part of the event should be postponed".
The period of extremely hot weather coincides with the Royal Welsh Show, which starts on Monday in Llanelwedd, Powys.
Prof Jones urged all visitors and exhibitors to follow the advice of organisers to "ensure the safety and well-being" of animals.
"Anyone who owns or is responsible for an animal has a legal duty to take reasonable steps to ensure its welfare needs are met," he added.
"Show exhibitors should inspect their animals often.
"If they have any concerns about the welfare of livestock, they should immediately contact the on-site veterinary team."
The Welsh government also warned the weather could lead to extra pressure on the transport network, with railways potentially coming under strain and vehicles breaking down.
Schools are also being advised to avoid vigorous physical activity and to maximise shade and ventilation for pupils.
Children should wear loose, light-coloured clothing if possible, wear hats outdoors and drink plenty of water, the advice added.
Prof Chris Jones said: "Extreme heat warnings are not issued lightly by the Met Office and the potential health risks need to be taken seriously.
"Very high temperatures can be dangerous for everyone but elderly people, children, those with chronic health problems and vulnerable people who may struggle to keep cool are at a higher risk.
"Demand on NHS Wales and our emergency services is already high, so by taking extra precautions to keep ourselves and our families safe, we can all help to reduce pressure on these vital services."
Staying safe in the heat
- Stay hydrated - drinking water is vital as your body loses more fluid in higher temperatures.
- Plan ahead and stay in the shade - it is best to avoid the hottest part of the day between midday and 3pm and avoid doing strenuous outdoor activities between these times.
- Wear sunglasses and sun protection - sunscreens or sun blocks will help to prevent sunburn.
- To keep your home cool, turn off non-essential lights and electrical equipment and keep rooms shaded by closing blinds and curtains.
- Do not leave young children, elderly people or pets in parked cars as temperatures inside can soar.
- While the temptation to cool off may be high, be careful around open water including river and lakes and supervise children.
- Wear loose fitting clothing and a hat if outdoors.
If you are worried about any symptoms related to heat visit the NHS 111 website - 111.wales.nhs.uk - to check your symptoms or call 111 for advice.
The amber warning is in place for next Sunday, Monday and Tuesday 17-19 July.
Areas of east Wales are likely to see the highest temperatures, possibly rising to the mid-thirties.