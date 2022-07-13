Tawel Fan: Peter Arnold died of natural causes
There were no issues with the treatment of a man who died on a much-criticised dementia ward, a coroner has said.
A Ruthin inquest found Peter Arnold, 75, died of natural causes at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Denbighshire in 2013.
The conclusion was reached at the first of six hearings looking at deaths on the Tawel Fan ward, where elderly people with dementia were treated.
The ward was closed in December 2013 following concerns about the treatment of patients.
In total, 88 deaths were referred to the coroner's office, with inquests taking place examining the circumstances of six of these.
The inquest heard Mr Arnold, a retired plumber from Manchester, moved to north Wales to be nearer his daughter when he started to show signs of dementia.
Coroner John Gittins said his treatment was of a "good standard" when he moved to Tawel Fan, but his health deteriorated in July 2013 when he contracted pneumonia.
A conclusion of death due to natural causes was recorded.
Following the closure of the Tawel Fan ward in 2013, half a million documents relating to the unit were studied.
A damning report was released in May 2018, saying staff struggled to cope in extremely difficult circumstances, as more patients arrived at the ward with more complex conditions, while local care homes closed.
This was set against recruitment and financial problems across the whole health board.
The report said the "level of chaos and disruption cannot be underestimated".