Neath: Man seriously injured in assault near nightclub
A man is in a serious condition in hospital following an assault near a nightclub in Neath-Port Talbot.
The 48-year-old was attacked near The Arch on Commercial Street, Neath, at about 00:50 BST on Friday.
A large section of the street has been cordoned off while investigations continue.
People have been advised to avoid the area and South Wales Police has appealed for any information about the assault.
