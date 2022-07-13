Jamie Wallis: MP's dad cleared of obstructing police
- Published
The father of Tory MP Jamie Wallis has been cleared of obstructing police who were trying to trace his son after he crashed into a lamp post.
Daryl Wallis, 57, was accused of stopping four officers from carrying out their duty.
Jamie Wallis was given a driving ban and a £2,500 fine on Monday.
The case against his father was dismissed after a court heard the CPS had failed to supply paperwork in time for the hearing.
Jamie Wallis, the Conservative MP for Bridgend, was found guilty of failing to stop and report an accident after crashing his car in the early hours of 28 November last year.
He was also found guilty of leaving his car in a dangerous position, but cleared of driving without due care and attention.
His father Daryl was charged with obstructing or resisting a constable in the execution of duty on the day of the crash.
But District Judge Shomon Khan dismissed the obstruction case against Mr Wallis at Cardiff Magistrates' Court.
The court heard the CPS had failed to supply paperwork to the legal team for the defence in time for the hearing.
The court previously heard Daryl Wallis drove his Land Rover to the crash site at Llanblethian, Vale of Glamorgan pick up his son.
Mr Wallis, who is a director of a number of companies, was accused of obstructing four police trying to trace his son.
Sgt Gareth Handy told the court he had to force entry into the property out of concern for the MP.
Prosecutor Alycia Carpanini asked for an adjournment in the trial following failures to make disclosures to the defence in time.
She said: "There was an oversight and it hadn't been reviewed until yesterday."
The court heard Mr Wallis was privately funding his defence and the criminal proceedings were having an effect on his "variety of businesses."
Defending Peter Rouch QC said: "The prosecution had ample time to have their house put in order and they have been reminded of that fact by the defendant's solicitors."
Judge Khan refused the prosecution's application for an adjournment before dismissing the case.
He said: "The CPS fully accept that there is disclosure failings in this case.
"The fault is on the prosecution. It hasn't done what it should have done."
The judge ordered a letter to be sent from the chief crown prosecutor in the next 14 days to explain why and how the failings happened.