UK City of Culture 2029: Wrexham bids again
Wrexham will make another bid for the title of City of Culture in 2029.
The city recently lost out to Bradford, which will hold the title in 2025.
Wrexham council's executive board backed the new bid, and supported a number of other recommendations including inviting the National Eisteddfod to Wrexham in 2025.
The UK City of Culture is designed to help regenerate parts of the UK with a year long diary of culture and arts.
Members of the council agreed to develop a cultural strategy in preparation for a fresh bid for the UK City of Culture 2029.