Barry: Three men arrested for possession of a firearm
- Published
A man has been arrested for possession of a firearm and causing criminal damage.
South Wales Police said they were called at around 11:30 BST on 12 July to a house at Maes-Yr-Ysgol, Barry.
Following his arrest, the 29-year-old from Llandeyrn, Cardiff, was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 28-year-old man from Splott and a 33-year-old man from Fairwater were also arrested for possession of a firearm.
One was taken to custody, whilst the other has been taken to hospital.
South Wales Police confirmed the street was cordoned off, following reports of a man in possession of a weapon. Residents were asked to remain in their homes.
The force added that firearms officer were deployed to the location and a firearm was removed from the address.