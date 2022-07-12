Quarry death: Teenage boy who died in quarry fall named
A 15-year-old boy who died after falling from a quarry has been named locally as Myron Davies.
He died on the evening of 6 July after the incident near Limekiln Road, in Abersychan, Torfaen.
Friends of the teenage boy, who died at the scene, have been urged not to gather at the spot where he fell to pay tribute.
A 14-year-old girl, who was also injured, remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Writing to parents, Phil Collins, head teacher at Abersychan School, asked pupils and parents not to gather for any remembrance event for "obvious safety reasons".
Thank you for your thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time, Abersychan School continue to send their thoughts and prayers to the families, friends and the local community ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jVcO4V94dv— Abersychan School (@Abersychansch) July 11, 2022
He added staff and pupils were being supported, and their "thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family and friends of those affected by the tragic incident".
The quarry has been disused for some time.