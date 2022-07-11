Barmouth: Man arrested after woman's 'suspicious' death
A woman's death in a Gwynedd seaside town is being treated as suspicious.
North Wales Police said it received a call from a "distressed" woman in Barmouth just before 23:00 BST on Sunday.
Emergency services attended the scene on Marine Parade but the woman, who has not been named, was declared dead.
An unnamed man from the local area has been arrested and detectives have appealed for information from anyone who was in the area at the time.
