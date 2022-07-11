M4: Long delays after crash near Cardiff sees lanes closed
Two lanes of the eastbound section of the M4 have been closed due to a crash near Cardiff.
The accident happened just after 07:20 BST between junctions 32 at Coryton and junction 30 at Pentwyn, Cardiff Gate.
So far there are tailbacks as far back as junction 33, Cardiff West and the A470 Nantgarw Southbound with delays of up to 30 minutes.
Traffic Wales has said lanes one and two are closed and the third one remains open.
⚠️Warning⚠️— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) July 11, 2022
Collision on the #M4 eastbound J32 Coryton - J30 Pentwyn
Lane 1 & 2 shut at this time and causing congestion in the area
Delays likely pic.twitter.com/wGVzn1UgWK
