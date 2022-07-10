Boris Johnson: Ethics an issue under PM, says Welsh secretary
By James Williams
BBC Politics Wales
- Published
Standards in public life have been "a real issue" during Boris Johnson's leadership, according to the newly appointed Welsh secretary.
Sir Robert Buckland said he wanted to see "a quick return" to higher standards under the next prime minister.
Ex-government minister Stephen Crabb said he always had question marks about Mr Johnson's ability to lead.
Labour and Plaid Cymru called for a snap general election.
After calling for Boris Johnson's resignation earlier this week, the Llanelli-born MP for South Swindon filled the Welsh Secretary vacancy to "serve the country" rather than to "prop Boris Johnson up".
Asked on the BBC Politics Wales programme whether public standards had been degraded during Boris Johnson's leadership, Mr Buckland said standards had been a "real issue of concern and debate".
"I personally think the Conservatives should embody the highest standards in public life," he said.
"I think part of the tradition of being Conservative is about respect for institutions, respect for the office, and respect for political opponents and I want to see a quick return to that," he added.
Mr Buckland said he wanted to "have a business-like relationship with the first minister and the government of Wales" and "not just fly the flag for Wales but to try and draw in as much investment and support as possible".
As the number of leadership contenders continues to grow Mr Buckland did not rule himself out as a candidate.
"Well, who knows - I've learnt to expect the unexpected," he said.
Stephen Crabb, who served as Welsh Secretary and Work and Pensions Secretary during David Cameron's tenure, said he was "never a huge believer" in Boris Johnson.
Speaking to Politics Wales, Mr Crabb said: "I didn't support him in the 2019 election because I had real question marks about his ability to run a really effective and efficient administration.
"He obviously won an incredible mandate in the 2019 general election... which was impressive and was one of the things that did bind the party together.
"But what we've had over the last eight months, in particular, is a steady draining away of trust and goodwill," he added.
He said he "never felt that comfortable" with Boris Johnson's "very punchy, very pugnacious" style of government.
As for policy direction, he said he was "just sceptical of boiling down very, very complicated, difficult challenges into simple slogans and propositions".
The Preseli Pembrokeshire MP said: "I don't want to see any Conservative candidate going out there and trying to pretend that really big, difficult challenges are easy and can be solved with a few simple words and a few simple slogans.
"We do need really honesty about the nature of the challenges facing the country," he added.
"I really want to hear from them their plans for the union because, I think, at times over the last few years, I think there's been an insensitivity towards different parts of the union and I want to see that we have a new Conservative leader that can be a compelling face for UK government in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland."
Mr Crabb is yet to decide which candidate to support, whilst Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams is backing the ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
Mr Williams, who resigned as a UK government aide to the Treasury earlier in the week, told BBC Radio Wales Sunday Supplement: "I've seen first-hand [Mr Sunak's] work ethic and I think a teetotal workaholic is something the country might need right now.
Labour's Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens MP said: "Why should the public put up with him [Boris Johnson] for another three months, squatting in Downing Street, when he's unfit to be prime minister?
"What damage, what more damage, is he going to do in the next three months?
"He needs to go now and we need not just a change at the top of government, we need a completely new government, and that's why we need a general election," she added.
Plaid Cymru's Westminster Leader Liz Saville-Roberts MP said: "Surely if Conservative MPs have seen the light with Boris Johnson and they want him gone, he should be gone in the here and now to make sure that there's none of his malign influence with the next prime minister.
"We desperately need, particularly in Wales where we've been at the brunt of the effects of Tory cuts, we really need a change in government now, because the Tory government have run out of ideas and over the last 12 years or more they have done enough damage," she added.