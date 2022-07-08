Boris Johnson: 'Fall more dramatic than Love Island'
By Liz Clements
BBC News
- Published
The saga of Boris Johnson's downfall has had all the twists and turns of a screen thriller.
In fact, his three years as prime minister have rarely had a quiet moment.
So is all this turbulence likely to entice young people to get more involved in politics - or turn them off?
We asked some of them in Wales what they make of the recent goings-on in Westminster.
According to one, it's been more dramatic than Love Island - and "that really shouldn't be happening in politics".
Lucia Brienza, 22
"The cost of living crisis needs to be addressed more so than anything," said Lucia Brienza.
"The fact that it's focused on Boris and his position at the moment is concerning."
But it makes her "more engaged," and will "make a lot of people think more about voting.
"I think it's a really important time for people to get a political opinion and form an interest in politics"
Gwion Rhisiart, 18
Gwion Rhisiart said the example the prime minister set as a leader "wasn't a good one, so I think it's a very positive thing he's stepped down.
"While we do need political stability, we also need governments to actually be taking proper action to tackle the cost of living, climate emergency," he added.
"We need to be tackling these issues as well as finding a new leader."
What about the manner of the PM's departure?
"It's just embarrassing to be honest, to the rest of the world this is an embarrassing image to be putting out"
"It draws young people in, but it draws them in for the wrong reasons, and then the way they engage with it is that they almost hate politics so much, because it's so chaotic," he said.
Betsan Angell, 19
"It's ruined democracy for a lot of people because they're just going to become disinterested in it," said 19-year-old Betsan Angell.
"It was more dramatic than a Love Island episode - that really shouldn't be happening in politics."
She said the PM had turned politics into a "meme" that people were "all joking about.
"It shouldn't need a scandal to bring young people in, I want my local MP to be shouting about the cost of living crisis, not calling Boris Johnson a joke," she said.
"It's reached the point where politicians are now scrutinising the prime minister and not the policies.
"Everyone's disillusioned with politics now, and the real issues have been hidden, and no one trusts the politicians because they've betrayed trust multiple times."