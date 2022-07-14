Pontypool quarry death: Myron Davies' family plead for information
The family of a 15-year-old boy who died in a quarry fall say they are "heartbroken" and have called for help solving the "mystery" surrounding his death.
Myron Davies was named as the boy who died on 6 July after the incident near Limekiln Road in Abersychan, Torfaen.
His family said he was a "happy" and "popular" boy.
A 14-year-old girl, who was also injured, remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Gwent Police is currently investigating the circumstances.
"As you can imagine, as his family we are all completely heartbroken and all his friends are devastated, as we try to make it through each day since hearing this heart-breaking news," his mother Sarah Davies said in a statement.
"It's a mystery to what happened on this tragic day, if anyone has any information on what happened, please come forward. As a mother, I need to know what happened to my son.
"We would also like to thank everyone for their kind messages and support at this devastating time."
The Abersychan School student was described as "a popular boy and loved by teachers and pupils".
"He was a happy boy, he always had a smile on his face. He was regularly seen riding on two wheels by the community and loved online gaming with family and friends on the Xbox and PlayStation," Ms Davies added.
Officers were called to Limekiln Road at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday, 6 July, after reports that a boy and a 14-year-old girl had fallen at a quarry.
Myron was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and a report has been submitted to the coroner.
The girl, from the Blaenavon area, sustained critical injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where she remains in a critical condition.
Friends have been urged not to gather to pay tribute to Myron at the quarry.