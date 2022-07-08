Denbighshire: Driver admits fatal drink driving charge
A man has pleaded guilty to causing a 19-year-old woman's death by careless driving after he had been drinking.
Marcus Pasley, 26, from Llantysilio, Denbighshire, crashed while driving near the Chainbridge hotel in Berwyn, Llangollen, on 5 July last year.
Passenger Abby Hill, of Acrefair, Wrexham county, died later in hospital.
Mold Crown Court heard Pasley had 93mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, above the 80mg limit for driving. He was bailed until 29 July for sentencing.
Ms Hill was a waitress who worked at the hotel near where the crash happened.
Her family paid tribute to her at the time of her death, and said she was "just beginning to take on the world as a strong, independent lady".
Ms Hill was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital, before being transferred to a hospital in Stoke, where she died two days later.
Judge Rhys Rowlands told Pasley there was an inevitability about the sentence after such catastrophic results, with the only question about the length.
The court also imposed an interim driving ban on him.