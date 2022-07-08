Lake District: Body found in search for missing Newport hiker
- Published
A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing after going hiking in Cumbria.
Richard Miles, 44, from Newport, was last seen in the Wasdale area of the Lake District on the morning of 2 July.
The body was found at approximately 19:15 BST on Scafell on Thursday following an extensive search by volunteers from several mountain rescue teams.
The circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.
Cumbria Police said no formal identification had taken place, but Mr Miles' family have been made aware of the development.