Covid: Wales' infections rise for five weeks in a row
By Steve Duffy
BBC News
- Published
Covid-19 infections in Wales are estimated to have risen for a fifth week in a row.
One in 20 people had Covid, according to the weekly swab survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
An estimated 149,700 people in Wales had Covid in the week ending 1 July, 4.93% of the population, up from 106,000 people in the week before.
Meanwhile, the number of patients in acute hospital beds testing positive is the highest since April.
More than half of these people caught Covid in hospital, while 88% of patients with Covid are in hospital primarily to be treated for something else, according to daily data from Digital Health and Care Wales.
Health officials also said A&E attendances are running well above the usual numbers at this time of year.
Chief medical officer for Wales Dr Sir Frank Atherton said there were a lot of people off sick, including in health and social care.
But intensive care units were not seeing the same numbers of people seriously sick with Covid than earlier in the pandemic, while numbers of deaths from Covid remained at lower levels.
What is the swab survey?
ONS takes swabs from thousands of people of all ages every week in Wales as part of an ongoing swab survey.
From the results it estimates what the level of infection is likely to be across the community.
ONS estimates infections to involve one in 25 people in England, one in 17 in Scotland and one in 19 in Northern Ireland.
Since the end of mass PCR testing at the end of March, this has been the most useful tool for telling how many people have Covid.
We can also see from Public Health Wales figures that positive lateral flow tests have also doubled in two weeks, with 6,873 positive tests in the 40 to 59 age group alone.