Pontypool: Two taken to hospital after incident at quarry
Two people have been taken to hospital following an incident at a quarry.
One casualty airlifted to the Heath Hospital in Cardiff and the other was taken by ambulance to the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran. The status of both casualties is currently unknown.
The incident took place on Limekiln Road, Abersychan near Pontypool, on Wednesday evening.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said they were called to the incident at around 18:30 BST.
South Wales Fire & Rescue Service have said they sent two fire crews to the scene.
One resident reported seeing someone winched onboard the air ambulance that had been hovering near Abersychan.