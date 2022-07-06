Covid: NHS Wales hospital missing 10% of staff
One hospital in Wales has 10% of its staff off with Covid at the moment.
Dr Alastair Richards, clinical director at Grange University Hospital described the situation as "very challenging" and urged people to stay away if possible.
It comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford said that more than 2% of the NHS Wales workforce are not at work because of the virus.
All seven of Wales' health boards have re-introduced the use of masks for hospital visits.
Consultant at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran, Dr Alastair Richards has said because people become unwell at short notice and very quickly, on any given day, the emergency ward can flip from having a completely full shift to having almost 50% of the staff off unwell.
Dr Richards said: "We are running with about 10% of staff off with Covid at the moment, which while on the face of it doesn't sound too bad, it makes management very difficult because often it is at short notice".
Speaking to Radio Wales Breakfast, he said there are "pressures on the whole system" and described the situation as "very challenging".
"Staff are having to make very tricky decisions about who to bring in next, who to put in the trolley or bed, and where to see people.
"On Monday, we started nine nurses short on the emergency ward out of a usual 25.
"This puts a lot of pressure on the team, and with the levels of demands we are seeing, it makes life very tricky," he said.
He added that the pandemic had not gone away, but is in a different phase.
"I think it is about being sensible about where you are going and if you have got symptoms of Covid then look after yourself and look after other people by not going to work and isolating yourself.
"It may not be the law anymore, but it is about being a good citizen."
Nicky Hughes, associate director of the Royal College of Nursing in Wales said nurses were exhausted and burnt out, and hospitals had to really prioritise what services they are providing at this point.
Ms Hughes said sickness on top of vacancies in the system meant there was a real pressure for their members and said stresses around fuel prices, the cost of living as well as working for two-and-a-half years in a pandemic had taken a real toll on nurses.
She welcomed the fact that health boards had put in extra precautions for staff and patients to keep safe.
"I would urge people who have got symptoms not to go into a hospital, unless they need hospital care.
"If people are going into hospitals and hospitals are asking for masks to be worn, respect that they have made that decision for a very good reason - it's about protecting our staff and protecting our patients."
Ms Hughes added that although we are enjoying having more freedoms, but Covid had not gone away.
"What we have to watch out for is later in the year, when flu is circulating as well, will we go into other variants that may cause serious illness?
"I think we just need to be fluid, we have to be open to listening to advice and following the guidance - washing hands, and face masks and everything else we have been doing, and having our vaccines when they are offered."