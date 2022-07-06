Richard Miles: Newport hiker missing in Lake District
Police are searching for a Newport man who is missing after going hiking in Cumbria.
Richard Miles, 44, was last seen in the Wasdale area of the Lake District on the morning of Saturday 2 July.
A number of mountain rescue teams began a search for Mr Miles on Monday morning.
His partner, Nikki Campbell, from Caerphilly, thanked people for sharing the public appeals for information and for their support.
Cumbria Police said it is concerned for his welfare and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Officers have said Mr Miles is known to hike and may be near Scafell Pike but could also be walking elsewhere in the region.
He was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, grey short sleeve t-shirt and long black shorts.