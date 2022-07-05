Fuel prices go-slow protest: Man charged and two cautioned
A man has been charged after 12 people were arrested during protests against high fuel prices on the M4 motorway.
Gwent Police said the man, 36, from Bristol, was charged with organising a public procession and failing to comply with a legal notice.
A 39-year-old man from Gloucestershire and a 48-year-old man from Cardiff were both cautioned for breaching the conditions of the notice.
The force said organisers were ordered not to drive under 30mph (48km/h).
The nine other people who were arrested, from across south Wales and south-west England, have been released under investigation.
Protesters drove in a series of slow-moving convoys to cause gridlock in a "go-slow" action on Monday, which mainly targeted three-lane motorways.
Fuel prices have risen to record highs in recent weeks.