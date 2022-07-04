Kyle Walley death: Fatal stabbing posted on Snapchat
A man was stabbed though the heart in his flat as he prepared to watch the Euro 2021 final on TV, a murder trial has heard.
Kyle Walley, 19, died on the kitchen floor of his home in Ruabon, Wrexham.
Video was taken of the attack and posted on social media platform Snapchat, the jury at Mold Crown Court was told.
Mark Harley Jones, also 19, of Chester Road, Wrexham, has admitted killing Mr Walley but denies murder.
Mr Walley had expected to watch the football final between England and Italy last July with the man he considered to be his friend, Mark Jones, the trial was told.
Mr Jones arrived at Mr Walley's flat at around lunchtime, but by 16.47 BST, before the game had even started, Mr Walley was dead after being stabbed by the defendant.
The jury was shown videos from Mark Jones' Snapchat stories, where he is shown drinking cider and Bourbon at Mr Walley's flat.
In other footage he made stabbing motions towards Mr Walley while holding a knife when his back was turned.
The court was also shown videos, which were posted online, including one of Mr Walley lying dead while the defendant kicked him, and another where the defendant showed his bloodstained hands to the camera and said that he "stabbed up" Kyle Walley and he was "going to do time".
John Philpotts, prosecuting, told the jury that at the time of the knife attack, Mr Walley was on the phone to a friend, Attia Jones, who heard an argument between the two men and Mr Walley shouting "put the knife down".
She then heard Mark Jones shouting "it's my ADHD", followed by screaming.
An acquaintance of Mark Jones, Harry Meadows, saw the clips on Snapchat of the defendant making threatening gestures with a knife at Mr Walley's flat in the hours leading up to his death.
It was not the first time, the jury was told, that Mr Meadows had seen videos showing Mark Jones with knives, and he had also threatened to kill him in the past.
Mr Philpotts said the prosecution's case was that those clips showed that Mark Jones was actively considering stabbing Kyle Walley.
Following Mr Walley's death, videos were found on his phone which had been sent by Mark Jones the day before his death, saying: "I'm going to kill you" and" I'm going to stab your ear off tomorrow."
The prosecution says Mark Jones could not have made his intentions much clearer.
The trial continues.