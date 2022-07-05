Royal visit: Prince Charles and Camilla tour new BBC Wales HQ
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are visiting BBC Wales' new headquarters at Cardiff Central Square.
Their trip to Wales will continue with a visit to the Betty Campbell statue, Wales' first monument of a named, non-fictional woman in an outdoor space.
Prince Charles and Camilla also have an engagement with the 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards in Cardiff.
And they will host an evening of music and drama at their residence in Llandovery, Carmarthenshire.
They are also taking part in events this week to mark the 70th anniversary of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and the 200th anniversary of University of Wales.