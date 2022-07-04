Pembrokeshire: Zac Thompson, 11, dies in sea tragedy
- Published
An 11-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in the sea.
Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, died after an incident at the beach at nearby West Angle Bay.
According to local reports, Zac was swimming near rocks with two others on Friday evening when he got into trouble.
In a tribute, Pembroke Dock Community School said he had a "huge zest for life", and he "was a popular and much-loved character".
An eye witness said the emergency response was huge with up to 20 vehicles at the scene.
Zac was airlifted to hospital where he later died.
In a tribute posted on Facebook, his school said he "excelled academically, in particular in maths," and he "loved to solve complex mental maths challenges (keeping staff on their toes)."
Zac, a Year 6 pupil, was a talented at sports, playing "exceptionally well in cricket, helping the school get through to the area finals", which were due to be played this week.
His school said he had a "cheeky smile, was funny and was looking forward to his final weeks in primary school, the summer holidays and all the opportunities that were open to him as he moved on to secondary school".
"Zac had a huge zest for life," it said.
"One sweet memory of him was when he was in Year 3, and it was Superhero Day. Zac came to school dressed as his favourite superhero - his mum.
'Dreadfully sad time'
"Zac said: 'Not all superheroes wear capes'."
The school said it was a "dreadfully sad time for his family, and our love, thoughts and prayers" were with them and his friends, who "will miss his big character and mischievous nature".
"We are heartbroken. Zac was a lovely young man, a valued pupil and will be greatly missed," it said.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was called to West Angle Bay on Friday at 21:25 BST following "reports a child had been rescued from the water after experiencing difficulties".
"The child, 11-year-old Zac Thompson from the Pembroke Dock area, was airlifted to hospital where he sadly passed away," it said.