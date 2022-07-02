Splott: Man's death in Cardiff park 'unexplained'

The 30-year-old man was found in Moorland Park, in the Splott area of Cardiff, on Friday afternoon

Police are appealing for information following the "sudden and unexplained" death of a man in a city park.

The 30-year-old man was found in Moorland Park, in the Splott area of Cardiff, at about 13:15 BST on Friday.

He was found in the nature trail area of the park, and his next of kin have been informed.

South Wales Police are requesting that anyone with information contact the force.

