Nash Point: Cliff helicopter rescue of family cut off by tide
- Published
A family-of-four have been winched by helicopter from the base of a cliff after getting cut off by the tide.
A rescue operation was launched after two adults and two children got stuck at Nash Point, in the Vale of Glamorgan.
After the crew got the family aboard the helicopter from nearby RAF St Athan they were whisked to fields above.
RNLI lifeboats from Porthcawl and the Llantwit Major were also sent by Milford Haven coastguard.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from Bridgend and rope rescue teams from Barry and Newport.
The family, who were not injured, went on their way after being checked by paramedics.
The incident lasted about an hour and a half on Friday evening.