Monmouth: Poole man found unconscious in street dies
- Published
A 43-year-old man discovered unconscious in a street with serious injuries has died.
The man, from Poole, Dorset, was found after police were called to an alleged assault on Monnow Street, Monmouth, at 01:15 BST on Sunday, 26 June.
On Wednesday Gwent Police said three men from Monmouth had been arrested on suspicion of assault.
One, aged 19, was in custody, and another, also 19, was bailed. A 21-year-old was released without charge.
Det Supt Nicholas Wilkie said the dead man's relatives were being supported by specialist officers.