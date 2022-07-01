Swansea stabbing: Teen charged with attempted robbery
- Published
A teenager has been charged with attempted robbery after a 58-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in Swansea.
He is in hospital and the 18-year-old, from Caerau, Cardiff, is in custody.
A second man, also 18, from Clase, Swansea, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and wounding with intent and has been remanded.
A 42-year-old man, from Clase, has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
He has been bailed while further inquiries take place.
South Wales Police officers were called by the Welsh Ambulance Service at 00:45 BST on Wednesday to Long Ridge, in Mayhill, Swansea, after reports of a stabbing.
Det Insp Sam Stanway said: "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."