Kaylea Titford: Parents deny allowing death of obese daughter
- Published
Two parents have denied allowing their teenage daughter to die by letting her become morbidly obese.
Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020.
Alan Titford, 44, and Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones, 39, both from Newtown, Powys, are charged with manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.
It was alleged at an earlier hearing that they failed to meet Kaylea's dietary needs, leading to her obesity.
The charges also accuse the parents of not ensuring she got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition or that reasonable medical help was sought.
Both denied the charges at a pre-trial hearing in Mold Crown Court and were released on bail until their trial in January.