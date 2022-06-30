Transgender children GP: Helen Webberley suspended for misconduct
- Published
A doctor who ran an online clinic for transgender children has been suspended from practising for two months by a medical tribunal.
Dr Helen Webberley put three patients at "unwarranted risk of harm" by failing to provide good clinical care.
The patients, aged 11, 12 and 17, were transitioning from female to male.
The tribunal found her fitness to practise was also impaired by reason of a 2018 conviction for running an unregistered medical agency.
Dr Webberley, from Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, founded the website GenderGP in 2015 as a private online service for transgender care, treating thousands of patients, she said, because of long NHS waiting times.
The tribunal, chaired by Angus Macpherson, found "serious misconduct" for her failure to follow up with 12 and 17-year-olds who had been prescribed testosterone.
It said Dr Webberley also failed an 11-year-old by not discussing risks to fertility at a consultation before prescribing puberty blockers.
In its findings, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel said it was satisfied Dr Webberley had since "obtained insight" and would implement changes if she returned to practice.
Dr Webberley was convicted in 2018 of running an independent medical agency without being registered.
In evidence to the tribunal, Dr Webberley said: "The impact of having the conviction on myself was huge, it affected many things in my life, from my mortgage to my car insurance.
"I also know that the public was concerned about it because it was heavily reported in the press, but I hope that I have been able to show that at all times I acted with the best interests of my patients at the forefront of my actions."
The tribunal also directed that a review hearing into the case should take place before the end of Dr Webberley's period of suspension.