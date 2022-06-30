Cardiff river death: Aryan Ghoniya 'struggled in current'
Friends of a teenager who died in a river while playing called 999 after he got into difficulty in the strong current, an inquest has heard.
Aryan Ghoniya, 13, died in the River Taff, Cardiff, on 21 June.
At the inquest opening, Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard a post-mortem examination gave a preliminary cause of death as "immersion".
The inquest has been adjourned and a full hearing will be held at a later date, which has not yet been set.
Coroner's officer Sharon Pugh said: "Whilst in the river, he got into difficulty in a strong current. His friends contacted the emergency services."
The hearing was told Aryan was found by police divers 55 minutes after the emergency services were called, but he could not be revived.
Coroner Graeme Hughes expressed his "deepest condolences to Aryan's family and friends".