Commonwealth Games 2022: Queen's Baton Relay in Wales
The Queen's Baton Relay is arriving in Wales to tour the nation before the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The baton will spend five days in Wales, celebrating community heroes.
Almost 400 baton carriers will take it from Anglesey on Wednesday through to Swansea on Sunday, stopping at 22 locations on the way.
The baton will then tour England before arriving for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on 28 July.
"Having the opportunity for us to travel across Wales, engage with people in communities, and be part of so many different events - it really does bring us together as a country," said Chris Jenkins, head of Commonwealth Games Wales.
"This certainly accentuates the build-up for Team Wales in Birmingham this summer."
What is the relay?
The Queen's Baton Relay has been a Commonwealth Games tradition since it first appeared at the 1958 games in Cardiff, when it was then the Empire Games.
The Birmingham 2022 relay began at Buckingham Palace in October last year, when the Queen placed her special message in the baton to be passed to Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox.
72 nations and territories
It was also the turn of Olympic gold medal boxer Lauren Price, from Ystrad Mynach in Caerphilly county, to pick it up as it began its journey across the globe.
The baton visits all 72 nations and territories in the Commonwealth before arriving back for the games to be opened.
It is only then that the Queen's message is taken from the baton and read out.
The baton was created by a team of artists and technologists in the west Midlands, fused from copper, aluminium and steel, and features a platinum strand to mark the Queen's special jubilee.
The baton is also full of technology, including a 360-degree camera, heart rate monitor, and atmospheric sensors.
Over the five days in Wales, the baton will travel by boat, steam train, plane and even on a giant zipwire.
The first to bring the baton to Wales are the RNLI crews of the Holyhead lifeboats.
'Great honour'
Station volunteer helm Marc Folloon will bring it ashore, with the Severn class all-weather boat and the inshore D-class boats also flanked by the lifeboat from neighbouring Trearddur Bay - all under the eyes of an RAF flypast.
"Not only is it a great honour for me, but it is fantastic for the RNLI to be included in the Commonwealth ceremony," said Mr Falloon.
"Our volunteers are looking forward to celebrating the arrival of the baton and everyone here is excited to give it a warm welcome."
The baton will then wind its way through Gwynedd, through the historic slate town of Bethesda, into the Snowdonia National Park with volunteer wardens, before ending its first day in the Italianate village of Portmeirion - known as the location of the cult sixties TV show The Prisoner.
On Thursday, the baton will travel through Ceredigion, taking in coastal railways and a trip to the seaside at Llangrannog.
Day three on Friday sees the relay head through Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, including a re-enactment at Goodwick to mark the aborted invasion of Britain 225 years ago, when Jemima Nicholas famously forced French soldiers to surrender at the end of her pitchfork.
The emphasis is on energy as day four kicks off in Baglan, with a hydrogen powered car carrying the baton to Margam Park, before the relay heads to Aberfan and Merthyr Tydfil, where the baton will be taken on a zipwire at the former Tower Colliery at Hirwaun.
The final day of the tour will see the baton end a 500-mile journey around Wales, calling at Newport, Cardiff, and finally dropping in on the Swansea Airshow as it is parachuted on to the beach.