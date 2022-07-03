Ukraine: Cardiff photojournalist shares photos of war
- Published
A Cardiff-based photojournalist has shared some of the photos she has taken while covering the war in Ukraine.
Jess Daly spent three weeks around the city of Dnipro in June, where she was embedded with the Hospitallers Medical Battalion.
She said: "I was based in various towns and villages. There was constant shelling regardless of where the shells were landing and who they were targeting. It was barbaric."
She said an ambulance worker who she spent time with last month, Natalia, also known as "Austria", died while taking part in an evacuation.
"It's very, very dangerous for them.
"They're volunteers, they do this out of passion for their people and their country and although they are at constant threat they put their lives on the line regardless."
A field hospital she had visited in Avdiivka, near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, has since been destroyed by bombing. Of the 26,000 people who lived there, only 2,000 remained.
Jess said she planned to return to the Hospitallers Battalion at the end of November.
Here are some of the pictures she took on her most recent visit.
