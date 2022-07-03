Ukraine: Cardiff photojournalist shares photos of war

Natalia, also known as Austria, died while trying to evacuate civiliansHospitallers Battalion
Natalia, who Jess spent time with last month, died last Monday during an evacuation

A Cardiff-based photojournalist has shared some of the photos she has taken while covering the war in Ukraine.

Jess Daly spent three weeks around the city of Dnipro in June, where she was embedded with the Hospitallers Medical Battalion.

She said: "I was based in various towns and villages. There was constant shelling regardless of where the shells were landing and who they were targeting. It was barbaric."

She said an ambulance worker who she spent time with last month, Natalia, also known as "Austria", died while taking part in an evacuation.

"It's very, very dangerous for them.

"They're volunteers, they do this out of passion for their people and their country and although they are at constant threat they put their lives on the line regardless."

A field hospital she had visited in Avdiivka, near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, has since been destroyed by bombing. Of the 26,000 people who lived there, only 2,000 remained.

Jess said she planned to return to the Hospitallers Battalion at the end of November.

Here are some of the pictures she took on her most recent visit.

Jess Daly
Jess spent time with the volunteer medics - this photo was taken in the Zaporizhia region where medics were treating a surgeon whose foot was blown off by a landmine
Jess Daly
The landmine which injured the surgeon is known as a butterfly or green parrot landmine as they are small and hard to see
Jess Daly
Volodymyr works at a military check point in the Donbas region
Jess Daly
The wounded are treated in makeshift field hospitals
Jess Daly
One of the ambulances was shelled, causing a tear in the side of the vehicle
Jess Daly
The battalion relies on donated supplies
Jess Daly
"Baghira" (pictured in blue uniform) helps run the Hospitallers Volunteer Medical Battalion alongside Yana, who founded the battalion
Jess Daly
Although ambulances are camouflaged, they are targeted by Russian forces
Jess Daly
Vitaliy Barabesh used to run his own business in the fridge industry before he took up his new role as head of military-civil administration

All pictures are subject to copyright, Jess Daly.

More on this story

Related Topics