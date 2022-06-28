Man arrested after driving van with two tyres missing
A man has been arrested by police who stopped a van being driving with two missing tyres.
Shortly before 02:00 BST on Sunday, South Wales Police stopped the van which was travelling along the M4 between junctions 46 and 47.
The man, 42, from Gorseinon, Swansea, has been charged with driving a vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit.
He has been released on police bail and will appear before Swansea Magistrates Court on 13 July.
Police said the van had been driven more than 10 miles (16km) with two missing tyres.