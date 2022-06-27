Tomasz Waga: Murder accused extradited from Germany
- Published
A man wanted on suspicion of murder has been extradited to the UK and been remanded in custody by magistrates in Cardiff.
Hysland Aliaj, 31 is accused of the murder of Polish man Tomasz Waga, 23, in Cardiff on 28 January 2021.
Tomasz's body was found by a member of the public in Westville Road, Penylan.
Mr Aliaj was arrested in Germany and extradited earlier this month. He is due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on 22 July.
He is charged with murder, causing grievous bodily harm, and conspiracy to produce cannabis.
Tomasz had been assaulted and died from his injuries on 28 January.
It is believed that he travelled from Dagenham, east London to Newport Road, Cardiff.
Det Supt Mark O'Shea, from South Wales Police, said: "While this is yet another significant development in the investigation, we are still very keen to establish the whereabouts of two Albanian nationals.
"I'd appeal to the Albanian community in the UK and abroad to assist us in finding Elidon Elezi and Artan Palluci who are wanted on suspicion of murder."
He said there was is a £10,000 Crimestoppers reward for information leading to their arrests.
"International borders are no barrier to us pursuing people suspected of murder in the UK," said Mr O'Shea. "Recent arrests have proved that we have excellent links with law enforcement colleagues across Europe including Germany and Albania."
The force said four other men are already due to stand trial in the autumn in connection with the murder and related offences.
Police appeal over silver Mercedes
A reward of up to £10,000 is available to anyone providing information exclusively to Crimestoppers leading to the recovery of a Mercedes, and the arrest of Artan Pallucci, 29, whose last known address was in Cathays, Cardiff, and Elidon Elezi, 22, who was last known to be living in East Finchley, London.
The silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX was last seen in Cardiff on the day Tomasz's body was found.
Police want to know about its movements since Thursday, 28 January, 2021, and its current location.