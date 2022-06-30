Logan Mwangi murder: Mum, stepdad and teen sentenced
- Published
A mother, stepfather and teenage boy have been given life sentences for murdering five-year-old Logan Mwangi, whose body was dumped in a river
John Cole, 40, will serve a minimum term of 29 years in prison while Logan's mother, Angharad Williamson, 31, will serve at least 28 years.
A boy, 14, will serve at least 15 years. All three were convicted of murdering Logan in July 2021.
His body was found in the River Ogmore, near his home in Sarn, Bridgend county.
Cole previously pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, while Williamson and the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of the same charge.
Mrs Justice Jefford said the attack on the "defenceless" schoolboy, who was 3ft 5in (104cm) tall and weighed 3st 1lb (20kg), was "nothing short of horrifying".
Police officers found the schoolboy partially submerged in the water wearing a pair of dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spider-Man top, just 250 metres from his home.
His body was dumped in the river like "fly-tipped rubbish", the prosecution said.
Mrs Justice Jefford told the trio at Cardiff Crown Court that they were "all responsible for Logan's death and all the anguish that has flowed from it".
"There is no word for his death other than it was a tragedy," she added.
Logan, a previously "smiling, cheerful little boy", died after suffering a "brutal and sustained" attack at home, leaving him with 56 "catastrophic" injuries, including extensive bruising to the back of his head and tears in his liver and bowel.
Mrs Justice Jefford described the couple's decision to keep Logan shut in his room with Covid as "extreme" and said the "treatment of Logan was the culmination of treatment that had dehumanised him".