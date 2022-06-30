Logan Mwangi murder: Mum, stepdad and teen sentenced
- Published
A mother, stepfather and a teenager have been given life sentences for murdering five-year-old Logan Mwangi and dumping his body in a river
John Cole, 40, will serve a minimum term of 29 years in prison while Logan's mother, Angharad Williamson, 31, will serve at least 28 years.
The boy, 14, will serve at least 15 years. All three were convicted of murdering Logan in July 2021.
His body was found in the River Ogmore, near his home in Sarn, Bridgend county.
Mrs Justice Jefford said the attack on the "defenceless" schoolboy, who was 3ft 5in (104cm) tall and weighed 3st 1lb (20kg), was "nothing short of horrifying".
Police officers found Logan partially submerged in the river in Pandy Park, just 250m from his home - he was wearing his dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spider-Man top.
His body was dumped like "fly-tipped rubbish", the prosecution said.
The jury were played extensive CCTV footage from nearby houses around the time of the incident, which showed Cole and the teenager at 02:43 BST on 31 July moving Logan's body in a sports bag to the nearby river, where they dumped it.
They were caught again as they came back to the house to pick up the dinosaur pyjama top Logan had been wearing, which police found in a wooded area with a big cut in.
The jury also heard the teenage defendant had a "desire for violence" and pushed Logan down the stairs, breaking his arm.
A support worker once heard him singing: "I love to punch kids in the head, it's orgasmic."
Mrs Justice Jefford told the trio at Cardiff Crown Court that they were "all responsible for Logan's death and all the anguish that has flowed from it".
"Because he was killed in his own home, it is not possible to be sure what has happened to him," she said.
The judge described the injuries Logan suffered as "the sort of injuries seen in abused children".
Logan, a previously "smiling, cheerful little boy", died after suffering a "brutal and sustained" attack at home, leaving him with 56 "catastrophic" injuries, including extensive bruising to the back of his head and tears in his liver and bowel.
During the trial, jurors had heard how Logan was treated like a prisoner in the days before his death.
On 20 July, Logan tested positive for Covid-19 and he was shut in his bedroom for 10 days with a baby gate stopping him from leaving.
Mrs Justice Jefford described this decision by the couple as "extreme" and said the treatment of him was "the culmination of treatment that had dehumanised him".
Logan's stammer is said to have worsened, becoming particularly bad around Cole, the jury was told, and he wet himself more frequently and began self-harming.
Friends of the couple said Cole told them he did not like Logan, and others said his attitude changed after becoming obsessed with the idea that Williamson had cheated on him with Logan's father Ben Mwangi.
'I don't want to go back to sleep'
Ben Mwangi wept as his victim impact statement was read out to the court on his behalf.
In it, he recalled collapsing and hitting his head when he was told of his son's death while at work.
"I just felt like every fibre in my body had died and I couldn't stop crying."
After finding out about Williamson's arrest, he said he felt "devastated that I couldn't have been there to protect him".
Mr Mwangi said he could no longer sleep and experienced recurring nightmares.
"My dreams of Logan are so vivid, Logan comes to tell me that he is OK and to check if I'm OK.
"He runs into my arms and I hold him tight, but he then slowly disappears until he's no longer in my arms. I wake up screaming and crying.
"I find it difficult to go back to sleep, I don't want to go back to sleep because I don't want to experience these dreams because they are so painful."
The courtroom was full, including Logan's family, relatives of the three defendants and members of the jury who sat through the trial.
Williamson cried throughout and held her head down throughout the sentencing. Cole showed no emotion as he was sentenced, nor did the teenager.
Cole previously pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, while Williamson and the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of the same charge.
'Loving and sweet-natured'
In a statement, Tondu Primary School, where Logan went, said he was a "loving, sweet-natured child who was polite and articulate at all times".
"Logan was always smiling, and was described in court by his own teachers as having the kind of smile that could light up a classroom," it said.
"He was a highly inquisitive child who enjoyed his lessons, particularly when using the outdoor classroom where he would have great fun with his friends.
"Logan loved playing with his classmates, especially games like hide-and-seek or pretending to be superheroes. His favourite character was always Spider-Man and he would display a keen and vivid imagination in his games.
"Ultimately, we remember Logan as being a bright, happy child who was caring and loving, and an absolute pleasure to teach.