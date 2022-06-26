Defibrillator awareness call after cricketer's life saved
- Published
A man who saved the life of a cricketer who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch has called for more awareness of using defibrillators.
Robb Lewis was at Sudbrook Cricket Club in Caldicot, Monmouthshire, on Saturday where the second team was playing Dinas Powys, from the Vale of Glamorgan.
The cricketer, in his 40s, was playing for the visitors when he collapsed.
Mr Lewis, 40, from Caldicot, said his instinct from being in the military and fire service kicked in.
The father-of-four, whose children saw what happened, said a lot of people were there "but no one really knew what to do".
"I just jumped in and did it was natural to me, I suppose.
"There was a lot of panic. There was so many people on the phone."
Mr Lewis said the cricketer appeared not to be breathing.
"A friend of mine on the club and for the committee got people away, which was easier for me to do what I was trained to do which was natural to me."
The cricketer was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where Mr Lewis has been told he was "conscious but confused".
Last year, the club's defibrillator was vandalised, but Mr Lewis said Saturday showed why it was important to have them.
"I think defibrillators in particular need to be in all sports clubs," the former rugby player added.
"The awareness is a massive thing. Kids can use a defibrillator because it talks you through it."