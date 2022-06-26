Monmouth: Three held after man assaulted in street
A man has suffered serious injuries after being found unconscious in an alleged assault.
He was taken to hospital after being found in Monnow Street, Monmouth, at about 01:15 BST.
Gwent Police arrested a 21-year-old man and two others, both aged 19, on suspicion of assault. Monnow Street was closed while police investigated.
The injured man is being treated at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, the force said.
