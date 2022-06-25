Beautiful Gwynedd beaches fail to entice one job applicant
Owners of dogs using beach no-go areas are escaping fines because two new council warden jobs have failed to attract a sniff of interest.
Gwynedd councillors heard not one application had been received for the roles which would include patrolling some of its "beautiful" beaches.
No fines have been issued since a legal order was imposed last year.
The public and private sector has been struggling to recruit to some roles, a full council meeting was told.
The issue came to light when Harlech and Llanbedr councillor Gwynfor Owen asked how many dog owners had received fixed penalty notices in the last year.
Dogs have been banned from some areas of beaches at certain times of year following the introduction of a Public Spaces Protection Order last July, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Highways and municipal cabinet member councillor Berwyn Parry Jones said no fines had been issued.
"Filling jobs is a problem in the council, and in the private sector, at the moment," he said.
"We intend to increase the number of maritime staff, because there are now a number of shortages due to retirement and moving jobs.
"We received funding to appoint two dog wardens, we advertised on occasions, but have had no applicants as yet."
Mr Owen said he had attended a civil service conference earlier in the week and heard there was a "huge reduction in the workforce compared to last last year".
"It's a dire situation," he said.
Councillor Parry Jones said the beaches of Harlech and Llandanwg were "not only beautiful but long", and that wardens - once they were recruited - should be deployed "as a priority".
Councillors were told the roles were more about engagement than giving out fines.
Gwynedd Council confirmed it had "struggled to fill the post, which has a salary between £20,092 and £21,748, despite advertising it through our usual channels".