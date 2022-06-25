Cardiff river death: Aryan Ghoniya's funeral follows tragedy
- Published
A funeral is taking place for a 13-year-old school boy who died in a river.
Aryan Ghoniya's body was recovered from the River Taff in Cardiff on Tuesday.
The funeral cortege drove by Danescourt primary and Radyr comprehensive - the schools he attended - before the service at Thornhill Crematorium.
Aryan's family have described their "little professor" as a charming and caring boy and said there would "never be a day when we will not miss him".
Aryan's body was found following a search by police, the fire service, coastguards and the police helicopter.
Emergency services were called to the river after reports of children in the water and a boy missing, near Forest Farm Road in Whitchurch.
Balloons were released along the river on Wednesday lunchtime, close to the spot where Aryan was found.
Tributes have also been left at Windsor Gardens in Radyr where Welsh Indian flags have been flown at half-mast.
Aryan's mother Hina, father Jitendra, and sister Naviya were among relatives to visit the gardens to see the tributes.
"Aryan was our little professor, brilliant at maths, an all-rounder academically," they said.
"He was very charming and caring boy with warm personality and was loved by all who knew him," they have said.
Aryan's family have called on "all parents to explain to their children the danger of playing in rivers".
A book of condolence has been opened at Christ Church, Radyr and St John's, Danescourt.
Councillor Helen Lloyd Jones said: "It's been inspiring to see how fast everyone has worked to do what they can to comfort the parents and the family."
His family said they had been "touched by the way the community, including the police and emergency services have been trying to support us".