Cardiff tent murder: Steven White jailed for at least 26 years
A man has been jailed for at least 26 years for stabbing a man to death in the centre of Cardiff.
Jordan Cody-Foster, 31, died in a tent on Hansen Street, Butetown, on 23 November 2021.
Steven White, 44, of Splott, admitted murder at Cardiff Crown Court and was handed a life sentence.
Despite the efforts of emergency services and staff from the nearby Huggard Centre for homeless people, Mr Cody-Foster could not be saved.
South Wales Police's Det Ch Insp Matt Davies said Mr Cody-Foster was a much-loved son, nephew, cousin, brother and father.
"I hope the outcome at Cardiff Crown Court today provides some comfort to all who knew and loved Jordan," he said following White's guilty plea earlier in the month.
"His death shocked the community, particularly those working and residing at the Huggard Centre.
"I would like to thank them not only for their brave actions on the day and the efforts they made to save Jordan's life, but also for their support during our investigation."